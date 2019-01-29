So are we loving the Backstreet Comeback or What? 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys perform live on SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Martin Estee

Who cares if they’re all in their late thirties, mid-forties, it looks like lots of people are still loving them. The Backstreet Boys are heading for their first #1 album in 18 YEARS.

Most of those are actual album sales, as opposed to streams. But a chunk of that comes from one of those deals where you can get the album with concert tickets.

If the predictions are correct, "DNA" will be the Backstreet Boys' third #1 album, and their 10th Top 10 disc.

Their last chart-topper was "Black & Blue", back in 2000.