Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 29, 2019

So are we loving the Backstreet Comeback or What? 

Comments
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys perform live on SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough of Backstreet Boys perform live on SiriusXM Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Martin Estee

Who cares if they’re all in their late thirties, mid-forties, it looks like lots of people are still loving them. The Backstreet Boys are heading for their first #1 album in 18 YEARS.

 

Most of those are actual album sales, as opposed to streams. But a chunk of that comes from one of those deals where you can get the album with concert tickets.

 

If the predictions are correct, "DNA" will be the Backstreet Boys' third #1 album, and their 10th Top 10 disc.

 

Their last chart-topper was "Black & Blue", back in 2000.

 

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE