Ariana Grande Headlining Coachella

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Martin Estee

Ariana Grande will headline this year's Coachella music festival along with Tame Impala and Childish Gambino. Other acts include Kid Cudi, Zedd, Khalid, Weezer, etc.

Kanye was in negotiations as one of the festival's headliners but ultimately decided against it because he wasn't allowed to design his own stage.

Grande is coming off a massive end to 2018, with her single "Thank U, Next" and plenty of headlines including her broken engagement with Pete Davidson and the death of her ex Mac Miller.