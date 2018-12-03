Ariana Grande overtakes Selena Gomez!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Martin Estee

Ariana Grande’s "Thank U, Next" video hit YouTube on Friday, and went on to gain over 47 million views in its first 24 hours. That breaks the record of 45 million set by "Idol", by the Korean boy band BTS.﻿

It also broke the record for simultaneous views . . . with 829,000 people watching it at the same time.

And as if that weren’t enough, Ariana just surpassed Selena Gomez to become the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify. She surpssed 46.9 million monthly listeners.