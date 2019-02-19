Ariana Grande runs music here’s why!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

By Nailz

There’s no where you can go and you don’t hear an Ariana Grande song and this is evident by her latest accomplishment. She has become the first artist to hold the numbers 1, 2 and 3 spots on the Billboard Charts simultaneously since the Beatles in 1964!

"7 Rings" No. 1 again: Grande's "7 Rings" spends a fourth week atop the Hot 100, encompassing its entire run on the chart. "Rings" leads the Streaming Songs chart for a fourth frame, with 63.5 million U.S. streams, up 10 percent, in the week ending Feb. 14, according to Nielsen Music. On Radio Songs, "Rings" rises 10-9, up 23 percent to 61.7 million audience impressions in the week ending Feb. 17, good for the Hot 100's top Airplay Gainer award for a third week.

"Break Up" bows at No. 2: New Thank U, Next single "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 2 (marking Grande's 13th top 10). It launches at No. 2 on both Streaming Songs (59.2 million) and Digital Song Sales (36,000 sold), while drawing 13.4 million airplay impressions.

"Next" up, at No. 3: Meanwhile, the Thank U, Next title track and lead single rebounds 7-3 on the Hot 100, after spending seven weeks at No. 1, beginning with its Nov. 17 debut at the summit. It's powered most heavily by its 36.8 million U.S. streams, up 52 percent, as it surges 14-5 on Streaming Songs and claims the Hot 100's top Streaming Gainer nod.

Source: Billboard