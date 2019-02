BRIT Awards/Twitter

By Nailz

Looks like Beyonce and Jay Z have the same infatuation with the Royal Family as many others. As the Carters won a Brit Award, UK’s equivalent to the US’ Grammys, they accepted the award for the best international group via video. In the video the couple displayed the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle as a modern day version of the Mona Lisa painting behind them.