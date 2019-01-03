Bird Box Challenge, Netflix Begs People Not To Do It

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: A view of decor at the after party for the New York Special Screening Of The Netflix Film "BIRD BOX" at Alice Tully Hall on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

By Martin Estee

Bird Box, the latest Netflix movie is racking up record-setting Netflix views, kicking of tons of memes and turning a small California suburb into a tourist attraction.

Small spoiler alert ... there's a house in "Bird Box" where the film's stars take refuge from an evil force. The owner of that house says visitors have been showing up to take photos at the house every day -- including Christmas Day -- since the movie was released on December 13.



Also, Netflix is begging people to NOT do the Bird Box challenge. Like the stars of the movie, people blindfold themselves and navigate the world. People have been doing this as they walk around their home, the streets of busy New York or drive a car.