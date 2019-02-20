By Martin Estee

Whoa. This can’t be real. PLEASE tell me this is photo-shopped. Okay, so unfortunately this noose-style fashion design IS real. Burberry debuted it at London Fashion Week. I’m all for creativity, unique perspectives and designs, but come on!

Did not one person on the design team question this idea or express the potential complications with showcasing a design like this? This could be interpreted as racist symbolism, or it could also be mistaken for glorifying suicide. This is not glamorous. This is not fashion.

Burberry team, you should be ashamed of yourselves — or in the least, you should get a better team. We have impressionable youth. We are living in a racially sensitive time. And let’s not forget our terrible history of lynching.

Blame it on your marine theme. Fine. But you can’t argue it is still insensitive and irresponsible.