Posted: January 16, 2019

Caitlyn Jenner Does #10YearChallenge, Pokes fun At Herself

PALM SPRINGS, CA - JANUARY 11: Caitlyn Jenner attends the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 11, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival )
By Martin Estee

Have you done the 10-Year Challenge yet? If not, what's wrong with you?

Anyway, even if you haven't done it yourself, you've definitely seen memes about it. The most popular one features Caitlyn Jenner on the right, in the "now" photo . . . and Bruce on the left, representing 10 years ago.

Well, Caitlyn's got a sense of humor about it, because she actually posted the official version yesterday, saying, "Now THAT is a 10-Year Challenge. Be authentic to yourself."

 
 
