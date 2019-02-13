Cartoons Making Our Kids Speaking in a British Accent?

By Martin Estee

This is hysterical! Soooo my daughter Ava, who’s almost three, is speaking with a British Accent. I couldn’t figure out why some words just sounded different. Where did she even get them from? Then it dawned on me after reading an article... PEPPA PIG!

A lot of popular kids cartoons today come from England, including "Thomas and Friends" and "Peppa Pig". And these characters speak with British Accents. So kids are picking up some words from the shows!

I researched this though for those who are concerned. Psychologists weighed in and they say that your kid will eventually drop it. Until then, though, enjoy them talking about to-mah-toes and zeh-brahs. So great!