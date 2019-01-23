Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: January 23, 2019

Chris Brown Speaks Out About Rape Allegations

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Chris Brown (L) and Tyga perform onstage during
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Chris Brown (L) and Tyga perform onstage during "We Can Survive, A Radio.com Event" at The Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com)

By Martin Estee

This is insane. As you've probably heard by now, Chris Brown was detained in France after being accused of rape.

 

A woman says Chris sexually assaulted her in his hotel room after a night at a club.  

 

Chris denied the allegation on Instagram saying, "This [B-word] lyin'." 

 

He added, "For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!"

 

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE