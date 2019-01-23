Chris Brown Speaks Out About Rape Allegations

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Radio.com

By Martin Estee

This is insane. As you've probably heard by now, Chris Brown was detained in France after being accused of rape.

A woman says Chris sexually assaulted her in his hotel room after a night at a club.

Chris denied the allegation on Instagram saying, "This [B-word] lyin'."

He added, "For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!!"