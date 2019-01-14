Confirmation on Superbowl Halftime Show Performers and we’re loving it 

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Turner

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 01: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Capital One JamFest onstage at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on April 1, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Turner )

By Martin Estee

The NFL has finally confirmed that Maroon 5 WILL headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 3rd. Up until this point it was really all speculation.

Their guests will be Travis Scott and Big Boi from Outkast, who's from Atlanta, where the game is taking place.

Apparently Travis only agreed to do it if the NFL agreed to join him in donating $500,000 to Dream Corps, a social justice charity.