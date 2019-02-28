Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2019

CONGRATS ED SHEERAN! 

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Musician Ed Sheeran and fiance Cherry Seaborn look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road on April 21, 2018 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nailz

Congratulations are in order for singer Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn! It’s being revealed that the couple secretly got married just before Christmas in a top secret wedding ceremony. This wedding was so secret that none of Ed’s celebrity friends John Meyer, Taylor Swift or Rita Ora weren’t even invited to witness the nuptials.  

 
 
