CONGRATS ED SHEERAN! 

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Musician Ed Sheeran and fiance Cherry Seaborn look on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road on April 21, 2018 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Congratulations are in order for singer Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn! It’s being revealed that the couple secretly got married just before Christmas in a top secret wedding ceremony. This wedding was so secret that none of Ed’s celebrity friends John Meyer, Taylor Swift or Rita Ora weren’t even invited to witness the nuptials.