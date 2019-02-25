A Dad Supports His Son's Love of Ballet by Practicing with Him

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Vue

By Martin Estee

This is what it means to be a parent... supporting your child regardless of what you think should be the “right way.”

A woman in Australia posted video of her husband and nine-year-old son practicing ballet in their home studio. The kid's a trained dancer, but the dad clearly isn't. He's doing it because his son asked him to . . . and he wanted to support him.

Go daddy! There’s enough pressure in this world to FIT IN... you just helped your son out more than you’ll ever know.

