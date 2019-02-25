Now Playing
Posted: February 25, 2019

A Dad Supports His Son's Love of Ballet by Practicing with Him

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: To celebrate the release of The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker, Vue is working with the West London School of Dance at Vue Leicester Square on November 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Vue)
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Vue
By Martin Estee

This is what it means to be a parent... supporting your child regardless of what you think should be the “right way.” 

A woman in Australia posted video of her husband and nine-year-old son practicing ballet in their home studio. The kid's a trained dancer, but the dad clearly isn't. He's doing it because his son asked him to . . . and he wanted to support him. 

Go daddy! There’s enough pressure in this world to FIT IN... you just helped your son out more than you’ll ever know. 

