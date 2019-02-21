John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Daniel Radcliffe of the television show 'Miracle Workers' poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California. 505702 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner)

By Martin Estee

Life in the public eye seems soooo fabulous, but when you hear stories like this, you realize it comes with a heavy price.

Daniel Radcliffe has never been shy about talking about his struggles with alcoholism. Things really got out of hand when he was 18, and filming the sixth Harry Potter" movie, "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince".

He stopped drinking in August of 2010, which was just before the seventh movie came out.

Daniel admits that he used alcohol to deal with some of the PARANOIA that came with fame. He said, "There's an awareness I really struggled with in my late teens, when I was going out to places for the first time where you'd feel . . . WATCHED when you went into a bar.

"The quickest way of forgetting that you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then . . . you become aware that, 'Oh people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.'"

He said SOME of that feeling of 'being watched' was in his head . . . but he also admitted that he felt a lot of actual pressure, because people expected him to be happy and friendly all the time, just because he was rich and famous.