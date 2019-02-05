Demi Lovato Quits Twitter After Being Attacked

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Demi Lovato performs live exclusively for American Airlines AAdvantageÂ¨ MastercardÂ¨ cardmembers at House of Blues Dallas on Friday, February 9th in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Love how we all lose our minds over things like this. I know I do. When I see a celebrity quit social media I seriously spend way too much time digging to find the reason.

Well, my friends, Demi Lovato quit Twitter and I know why... it was after she got backlash for making fun of 21 SAVAGE, who was arrested by ICE agents over the weekend.

She Tweeted, "So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." And people like Wale responded by saying things like, "Why is somebody's freedom funny? I don't get the joke."

After this exchange, everyone went in to Demi and that’s when she decided to peace out.