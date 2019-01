Demi Lovato/Instagram

By Martin Estee

Demi Lovato is celebrating 6 months of sobriety.

Demi hit up an L.A. gym and returned home to a delicious surprise ... a cake with a message from her team ... "HAPPY 6 MO WE ARE SO F***ING PROUD OF YOU."

Remember she had a near-fatal overdose last July. So this is HUGE.

Demi, who has struggled with addiction for years, was sober for 6 years before her relapse and has clearly made sobriety her priority.