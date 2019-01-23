Now Playing
Don’t Like Football? Your Super Bowl Sunday Could Be Spent Watching Pimple Popping Videos...

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Sandra Lee attends the The 9th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)
Jason Kempin
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Dr. Pimple Popper Dr. Sandra Lee attends the The 9th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

By Martin Estee

Man. What is the obsession with this!? I’m not excluding myself either, I’ll watch one or two, but marathon after marathon? Not. My. Thing. Millions  love it though! Dr. Pimple Popper has over 3 million subscribers, so there’s obviously a big audience for this. So much so that Super Bowl Sunday will not only be about football, but also about TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper. They’re running a SIX-HOUR MARATHON. If you've never seen it, it's just what it sounds like . . . a reality show starring expert blackhead remover Dr. Sandra Lee.

 
 
LISTEN LIVE