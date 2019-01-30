DRAKE did a good deed during a McDonald's run earlier this week

Michael Steele/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Rapper Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

How sweet!! He gave two female employees $100 in cash each.

Now, somebody reported this on Twitter, and claimed he gave them $10,000 each . . . which would have been amazing. But that wasn't the case. They each got$100. Which is still super awesome! He didn’t have to do that. Last year, he gave away close to a MILLION BUCKS as part of his "God's Plan" video.

I’m all about celebrities doing random acts of kindness, whether they have to do with money or not. Like when Sandra Bullock made a $1 million contribution to the Red Cross to help Hurricane Harvey victims, or when Lady Gaga found out that one of her fans killed himself because he was bullied over his sexuality, and she shared a picture of the teen during her concert and dedicated her entire performance to him as an act of solidarity for him.

I just love, love, LOVE these stories!

- your bestie, Estee