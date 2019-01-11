Drew Barrymore on why she has never done plastic surgery 

David Livingston/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Drew Barrymore attends the Beautycon Festival LA 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Gotta give her credit for knowing her mind and body well enough to make a decision like this.

In an interview with the British "Glamour" magazine, Drew says she's prone to ADDICTION . . . so that's why she's avoided plastic surgery, certain hard drugs, and other things that are hard to quit.

She says, "I have an extremely addictive personality. I've never done heroin, and I don't want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they're both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I'm going to be dead really soon."

Drew has had addiction problems with other drugs like cocaine when she was younger, but she's glad she never got work done.