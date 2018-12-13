Is Ellen Thinking About Quitting Daytime TV?

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: TV show host Ellen Degeneres appears at "The Ellen Degeneres Show" Season 13 Bi-Coastal Premiere at Rockefeller Center on September 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Ellen Degeneres recently signed a contract extension to continue her daytime show until the summer of 2020 . . . but in an interview with the "New York Times", she said she almost turned it down.

Ellen says her brother wants her to go on with the show arguing that in the age of President Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on TV every day.

But her wife Portia De Rossi doesn't agree.

Portia told the "Times", "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle. I don't see the end of her show as her career ending."