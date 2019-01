Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Eminem attends the 'Southpaw' New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Eminem had the top two workout tracks: "Till I Collapse" and "Lose Yourself".

And Kanye had the next two: "Stronger" and "Power".

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis snagged the #5 spot with "Can't Hold Us".

And Meghan Trainor’s "All About That Bass" made it on the list too!