Fiji Water Girl is Suing Fiji Water 

By Martin Estee

OH EM GEE. FIGI WATER GIRL is suing FIJI WATER.

Remember young Kelly Steinbach . . . who photobombed all the celebrities on the "Golden Globes" red carpet while holding a tray of Fiji Water?

Well, cardboard cutouts of her from the "Globes" have started popping up all over L.A., and she says she never gave the company permission to do that.

She also claims that her sneaky work at the "Globes" resulted in $12 million in free advertising for Fiji, and she wants a cut.