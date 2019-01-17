Forget about the egg... it’s all about the ORANGE

View mobile site
Posted: January 17, 2019
By
Martin Estee
Forget about that egg!! The egg that has over 45 million “likes” in Instagram dehtorning Kylie Jenner, who has the mist-liked photo on IG. We have our own... the Orange. Yes, Let’s get this Orange for Orange County the MOST-LIKED photo in Orlando!
View this post on Instagram Can we make this the “Most Liked” picture in Orlando?!! #WakeUpShow @esteemartin + @djnailz A post shared by POWER 95.3 (@power953) on Jan 17, 2019 at 4:55am PST
Can we make this the “Most Liked” picture in Orlando?!! #WakeUpShow @esteemartin + @djnailz
A post shared by POWER 95.3 (@power953) on Jan 17, 2019 at 4:55am PST
