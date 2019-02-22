A Guy Accidentally A Stranger... And Eventually Left His Wife For Her

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: A fan is seen on a mobile phone during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on September 22, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Next time someone butt dials you, don't be so fast to hang up . . . your future husband or wife could be on the other end. Like how freaking insane would this situation be?

There's a guy named Peter McTaggart and back in 2003, he tried to text his wife a few times . . . but he wound up accidentally texting a woman named Mary.

By the way, if you're wondering how that happened, he says he'd just bought a new phone, and that was back before your contacts would automatically transfer over . . . so when he was typing in his wife's number, he messed up one digit.

Mary let him know it was the wrong number, but they kept texting . . . and eventually, they bonded and both revealed they were in unhappy marriages.

So . . . Peter and Mary both decided to leave their spouses for each other.

And in 2017, they got married.