Posted: February 27, 2019

A Guy Sets a New Record by Sinking 31 Three-Pointers in One Minute... Can Stephen Curry Even Do That?!

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 26: A Kentucky Wildcats ball in the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena on February 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Martin Estee

OMG. So I honestly couldn’t care less about basketball, BUT a story like this is blowing my mind and I’m all about it.

A guy named Anthony Miracola beat the Guinness World Record for the most three-point baskets in 60 seconds. He made 31 of them, which is five more than the previous record of 26. This happened in ONE MINUTE. WOW. WOW. WOW. The best players can't even do that! 

 

He sent in the video and the paperwork, and is now waiting for the official letter from Guinness.

 
 
