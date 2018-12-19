Gwen Stefani Could Face Lawsuit After Fan’s Injury

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images



By Martin Estee

During a 2016 concert in North Carolina, Gwen Stefani told audience members to get closer to the stage. Things got a little out of hand, and a woman got trampled and shoved into a wall. She ended up with a broken leg, so she sued.

Gwen's lawyers tried to claim her speech was protected by the First Amendment. They also tried to cite that 1988 case Ozzy Osbourne won, where two parents claimed his lyrics led to their son's suicide.