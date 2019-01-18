Now Playing
Posted: January 18, 2019

How much would you pay to touch the hand of a woman who touched Justin Timberlake’s hand 

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
By Martin Estee

A New Orleans woman went to Justin's "Man of the Woods" show then posted a picture of her hand, along with this offer:

 

"For sale, $2.00. Last night I attended the Justin Timberlake concert. He touched this hand FIVE times. If you would like to have a feel it's $2 a touch. Cash only. Will [accept] change."

Um. No. Not paying a dime for that ridiculousness. Although she is definitely an entrepreneur. haha 

 

 

 
 
LISTEN LIVE