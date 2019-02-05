Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Martin Estee

This is kindaaa amazing! Imagine never arguing again because you’re well aware of when your partner is getting upset. I’d just leave the house! ha!

Researchers at Texas A&M are working on a new A.I. program that monitors your voice, and can tell you when your spouse is in a BAD MOOD and ready to fight.

So if you knew they were in a bad mood, you could address the issue early . . . or just start walking on eggshells to avoid an argument.

It works by listening to the pitch and tone of your voice, and how your vocal patterns change throughout the day.

So far, they've tested it on 34 different couples, and it can detect signs of conflict with 79% accuracy . . . which is probably better than what YOU can do.

It's not clear how soon they might be able to jam it into your Google Home or Alexa, or how much it'll cost. So it could still be a while before you can actually try it out.

And obviously there are privacy concerns too. You probably couldn't do it on the sly. Your spouse would have to opt in first.

INSANE.