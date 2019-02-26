Now Playing
February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods Speaking Out For First Time Since Tristan Thompson Hook Up With Jada Pinkett Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Jordyn woods performs on stage during the official 2018 American Music Awards after party presented by Security Benefit at Microsoft Theater Gold Ballroom on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for dick clark productions)
By Martin Estee

Jordyn Woods has announced her first interview since news broke last week that she allegedly hooked up with Khloe’s man, Tristan Thompson. 

In the livestream, Woods was filmed from behind on set as she approached the table wearing a black turtleneck dress and sneakers. The camera followed her as she took her seat, turning to face viewers directly with a serious stare.

 
 
