Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: Jussie Smollett speaks at the Children's Defense Fund California's 28th Annual Beat The Odds Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

This situation is still so sad. Why is there so much hate in this world? "Empire" star Jussie Smollett sat down with Robin Roberts for an interview on "Good Morning America".

This is his first interview since he reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago late last month.