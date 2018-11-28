Justin Timberlake Cancels More Show, Vocial Cords Still Bruised

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Martin Estee

Justin Timberlake has postponed three more shows on his Man of the Woods Tour as he continues to battle bruised vocals cords.

In addition to the canceled Los Angeles show, also Thursday’s concert in Phoenix, Saturday’s show in Las Vegas and Fresno California’s shows were all canceled.

The venues confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday and advised fans to “hold onto their tickets pending updated show information,” as they will be honored in the event the shows are rescheduled.