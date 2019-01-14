Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada

By Martin Estee

Finally we know why Kanye dropped out as headliner of Coachella...

Kanye wanted to design and build a giant dome in the middle of the festival grounds, JUST for his performance.

But they told him no, because there wasn't time to get it done, and also, they'd have to rearrange the entire festival . . . including the removal of a large section of portable bathrooms.

So he then became irritated and DROPPED OUT.