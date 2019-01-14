Now Playing
Posted: January 14, 2019

Kanye Dropped Out Of Coachella Bc They Refused to Shuffle Around Port-A-Potties

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 06: Kanye West attends Prada Mode Miami Night 3 at Freehand Miami on December 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada)
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada
By Martin Estee

Finally we know why Kanye dropped out as headliner of Coachella...  

Kanye wanted to design and build a giant dome in the middle of the festival grounds, JUST for his performance.

 

But they told him no, because there wasn't time to get it done, and also, they'd have to rearrange the entire festival . . . including the removal of a large section of portable bathrooms.

So he then became irritated and DROPPED OUT. 

 
 
