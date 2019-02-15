Kanye’s Valentine’s Day Gift to Kim Was Kenny G... Legit.  

Handout/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: In this handout photo provided by Forum Photos, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the Travis Scott Astroworld Tour at The Forum on December 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Yes, Kanye West is crazy, but you know what else he is? A GENIUS. And a legit romantic. Because for Valentine's Day yesterday, he gave Kim the gift of freaking Kenny G.

Not a Kenny G CD. Not tickets to a Kenny G show. Not a Facetime with Kenny G. He literally GAVE HER Kenny G... in their living room.

Kim walked into her empty living room to find the floor covered with single roses, each in their own vase, and the real, live Kenny G pumping out those sweet, soft jazz melodies of his.