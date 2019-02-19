Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: (L-R) Talent Manager, Jenner Communications, Kris Jenner, Model Kendall Jenner, Founder, Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner, Founder, The Business of Fashion Imran Amed and Founder and CEO, KKW Kim Kardashian attends an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition 'The Age of Influence' at Peachy's/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

By Martin Estee

We always kid about the Kardashians capitalizing financially on their children from birth, but maybe the jokes aren't that far off...

Kim, Khloe and Kylie all filed paperwork to trademark their kids' names.

For Kim, that's Saint, North, and Chicago West . . . Khloe has True Thompson . . . and Kylie is mom to Stormi Webster.

The girls are filing so they can put the kids' names on various things, including toys, clothing lines, and skin care products.

For some reason, Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, weren't included in this chaos. But Kourt's been pumping them out a lot longer than her sisters, so maybe she's already done it.

Now I’m here thinking of what items they could come out with... a fake lip injection toy? Baby booty pads? Okay, maybe not...