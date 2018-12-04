Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: December 04, 2018

Katy Perry Bid $50,000 for a date with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Katy Perry attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Ahmanson Theatre on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Rachel Luna/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Katy Perry attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Ahmanson Theatre on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

During a charity auction, Katy auctioned off lunch and a motorcycle ride with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom. But when a woman bid $20,000 for it, Katy stole him back by bidding $50,000.

 

Katy was a performer at the One Love Malibu benefit concert, to raise money for people affected by one of the California wildfires. And the festivities included auctioning off lunch and a motorcycle ride with Orlando.

She seemed to have mixed feelings about it from the beginning. She told the crowd, "When you're on the motorcycle with him, you're holding him in a way that I am not excited about!

 

"You're holding his pecs and his six-pack . . . and it's so glorious!"

 

 

 
 
View All
Follow POWER 95.3
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE