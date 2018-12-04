Katy Perry Bid $50,000 for a date with her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Katy Perry attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Ahmanson Theatre on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

During a charity auction, Katy auctioned off lunch and a motorcycle ride with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom. But when a woman bid $20,000 for it, Katy stole him back by bidding $50,000.

Katy was a performer at the One Love Malibu benefit concert, to raise money for people affected by one of the California wildfires. And the festivities included auctioning off lunch and a motorcycle ride with Orlando.

She seemed to have mixed feelings about it from the beginning. She told the crowd, "When you're on the motorcycle with him, you're holding him in a way that I am not excited about!

"You're holding his pecs and his six-pack . . . and it's so glorious!"