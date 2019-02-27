Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: February 27, 2019

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SPEAKS OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE TRISTAN THOMPSON’S NEW SCANDAL

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Khloe Kardashian attends the PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Khloe Kardashian attends the PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Nailz

Khloe Kardashian’s life has been in a whirlwind over the past year. Happy moments like the birth of her daughter True with Tristan Thompson and shocking moments finding out that Tristan had cheated on her. In February the biggest shock came about when news broke that her babies father Tristan was seen making out and cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend! 

Khloe has been out with her sisters since the scandal broke and even posed for a series of pictures with sisters Kourtney and Kendall. Now, she’s speaking out for the first time via Twitter, updating fans and friends on how she’s feeling about life. 

 

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE