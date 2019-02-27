Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Khloe Kardashian attends the PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Nailz

Khloe Kardashian’s life has been in a whirlwind over the past year. Happy moments like the birth of her daughter True with Tristan Thompson and shocking moments finding out that Tristan had cheated on her. In February the biggest shock came about when news broke that her babies father Tristan was seen making out and cheating on her with Jordyn Woods, Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend!

Khloe has been out with her sisters since the scandal broke and even posed for a series of pictures with sisters Kourtney and Kendall. Now, she’s speaking out for the first time via Twitter, updating fans and friends on how she’s feeling about life.