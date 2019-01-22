Kim and Kanye Spend More Than Your Salary on. . . Daycare

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

This is an insane amount of money. To us, at least. Kim and Kanye spend anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000 a month on nannies for their three kids.

That’s about $600,000 and $1.2 million a year JUST on childcare. My Gawd.

Kanye made $27.5 million just last year, and Kim brought in another $67 million. So, that's $94.5 million in 2018. Even if, on the high-end, they spent $1.2 million on childcare, that's 1.3% of their income.

What percentage of your salary do you spend on childcare? If you're a $100,000 household, is $1,300 a year on childcare for three kids a "small fortune"? No . . . it's getting off CHEAP.