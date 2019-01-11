Now Playing
Posted: January 11, 2019

Lady Gaga Makin’ Bold Moves in 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 08: Lady Gaga accepts the Best Actress award for A Star Is Born onstage during The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board
By Martin Estee

Gotta give it up to Gaga for always sticking to what she believes. Wholeheartedly. Regardless of what others think.

We've all known the truth about R. Kelly for YEARS. But the world is finally taking it seriously, thanks to that Lifetime show "Surviving R. Kelly".  

 

Gaga released a song with Kelly in 2013, called "Do What U Want". And yesterday, she pulled it from iTunes and streaming services.

 

She says, "I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously." (Variety)

 

Elsewhere on the R. Kelly front: His own daughter called him a monster.

  

A women's rights group has hired a plane to fly over Sony Music headquarters with a banner asking them to drop Kelly.

 
 
