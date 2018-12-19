Now Playing
December 19, 2018

Luke Bryan and his wife are hilariously adorable! Check out what they’re doing to each other: 

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Citi / AAdvantage presents Luke Bryan at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Citi)
By Martin Estee

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are the cutest! They have been doing a "12 Days of Pranksmas" and she's been posting videos on Instagram. They're pretty good.

 

There's one from a few days ago where he's talking on the phone and she sneaks up and blasts an air horn.  (Here's the link. Click the inside arrow.)  

She posted another clip where she's spreading clear nail polish on his favorite bar of soap so it won't lather.

 

 

 
 
