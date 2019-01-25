Now Playing
Posted: January 25, 2019

Magic Mike Coming To A Stage Near You

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Channing Tatum speaks onstage at the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York - Inside at MOMA on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I
By Martin Estee

Yes, ladies... it’s happening. Magic Mike... the musical! The movie, loosely based on Channing Tatum’s life, will be turned into a live performance and debut in Boston. 

If it’s successful it will likely head to Broadway. The show is a prequel to the hit movie and will show how the actor's character, Mike Lane, became a stripper. Tatum is serving as a producer.

Channing tweeted, "This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike... THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. #MagicMikeBway @EmColonial."

 
 
