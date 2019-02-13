Nicki Minaj Went HAM on BET After They Dissed Her

By Martin Estee

Nicki Minaj went ham on BET after they seriously dissed her in a post-Grammy Tweet.

They were actually congratulating Cardi B for being the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album. But they added, "Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront."

When Nicki saw that, she Tweeted that she and Young Money were pulling out of the "BET Awards", and the BET Experience festival in L.A. this summer.

If that's true, then the awards and the festival also lose Young Money boss Lil Wayne.

BET apologized up and down to Nicki, and said the Tweet was UNAUTHORIZED. They added that they're, "committed to doing everything we can to address the situation."