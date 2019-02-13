Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: February 12, 2019

Nicki Minaj Went HAM on BET After They Dissed Her

Comments

By Martin Estee

Nicki Minaj went ham on BET after they seriously dissed her in a post-Grammy Tweet. 

They were actually congratulating Cardi B for being the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album. But they added, "Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront."

 

When Nicki saw that, she Tweeted that she and Young Money were pulling out of the "BET Awards", and the BET Experience festival in L.A. this summer.

 

If that's true, then the awards and the festival also lose Young Money boss Lil Wayne.

 

BET apologized up and down to Nicki, and said the Tweet was UNAUTHORIZED. They added that they're, "committed to doing everything we can to address the situation." 

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE