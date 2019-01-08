Now Playing
Posted: January 08, 2019

Pete Davidson May Have Moved On From Ariana Grande

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Pete Davidson Visits
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Pete Davidson Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on June 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

By Martin Estee

Pete was engaged to, then dumped by, Ariana Grande. But don't cry for Pete just yet, because it looks like he's found love again.

 

At a "Golden Globes" after-party, Pete was spotted putting the moves on actress Kate Beckinsale and she was totally feeling him.

 

They were being very flirty together, and sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes." 

 

 
 
