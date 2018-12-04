Now Playing
Posted: December 04, 2018

Pete Davidson says he’s sick of the bullying, unleashes on his trolls

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Pete Davidson Visits
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Pete Davidson Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on June 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

By Martin Estee

Pete Davidson’s been having a rough year. Even when things were good with Ariana Grande, the public was giving him hell. And he decided to unload on Instagram yesterday. 

 

He said, "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference . . .

 

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about [borderline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

 

But he added, "I just want you guys to know, no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is . . . I see you and I love you."

 

 
 
