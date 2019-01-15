Now Playing
Posted: January 15, 2019

Petition for Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi to kneel during halftime show

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 01: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Capital One JamFest onstage at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on April 1, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner)
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner
By Martin Estee

So much debate over the Super Bowl halftime show performers. 

Back in November, a Change.org petition demanded that Maroon 5 step down from headlining show. It got 85,000 signatures. 

So now, that petition has been UPDATED to demand that Maroon 5, and their guests Travis Scott and Big Boi, "take a knee" during their set . . . to stand with Colin Kaepernick and, "all players who protest police brutality." 

 
 
