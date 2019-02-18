Pink Admits She Once Slashed Hubby’s Tires And Had To Get Stitches! 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Pink poses with husband Carey Hart and children Willow Hart and Jameson Hart at a ceremony honoring her with the 2,656th star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Girrrrrrl. WE GET IT! Well, I get the whole “We’ve all had those bad relationships” part, but not the slashing tires part. I’m too much of a scaredy cat to do that.

Pink and hubby Carey Hart used to have a pretty volatile relationship. On Friday's "Ellen", Pink admitted that she once gave herself 13 stitches SLASHING HIS TIRES.

"I got clean through the first one . . . [but] those tires [were] thick . . . And the second one, I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife." (Here's video. The tire story starts at 1:39.)

She later clarified on Twitter that this happened in 2003 and, "I have not harmed a car in 15 years."

Watch the video! It’s super fun: