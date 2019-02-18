Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: February 18, 2019

Pink Admits She Once Slashed Hubby’s Tires And Had To Get Stitches! 

 

Comments
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Pink poses with husband Carey Hart and children Willow Hart and Jameson Hart at a ceremony honoring her with the 2,656th star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Pink poses with husband Carey Hart and children Willow Hart and Jameson Hart at a ceremony honoring her with the 2,656th star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Girrrrrrl. WE GET IT! Well, I get the whole “We’ve all had those bad relationships” part, but not the slashing tires part. I’m too much of a scaredy cat to do that.

Pink and hubby Carey Hart used to have a pretty volatile relationship. On Friday's "Ellen", Pink admitted that she once gave herself 13 stitches SLASHING HIS TIRES.

 

"I got clean through the first one . . . [but] those tires [were] thick . . . And the second one, I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife."  (Here's video. The tire story starts at 1:39.)

 

 

She later clarified on Twitter that this happened in 2003 and, "I have not harmed a car in 15 years."

Watch the video! It’s super fun:

 

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.power953.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2019 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2019 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE