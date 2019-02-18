Please Tell Me Jussie Smollett DID NOT Orchestrate The Chicago Attack!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Jussie Smollett attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 60th Anniversary Opening Night Gala Benefit at New York City Center on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

When this story broke I freaked out. I recall questioning the society we live in and wondering whether or not anyone has any love for one another, which is why I am so horrified at the thought that Jussie could have potentially orchestrated the attack.

WHY?

To make Trump fans look bad? To try to show the world how hateful people can be? To be a voice for the black community? For the gay community?

Regardless of how this story ends up, this will not change how I react to other victims moving forward. But maaaaaaaan, this will make me think twice. The Chicago police could have been investigating other crimes, but they were too busy with this one... wow.

Last week, police raided the home of two men as potential persons of interest in the alleged attack.

One of them was apparently a personal trainer who had worked with Smollett, and the two of them may have also worked on "Empire".

"Sources" say Smollett paid the brothers $3,500 to attack him, right down to putting the rope around his neck, throwing some kind of chemical on him, and yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him. (Bleach was found at their place.)

Jussie's attorney is denying he had anything to do with the attack . . ."As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with.

"He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying."