Posted: December 13, 2018

Post Malone Crocs Sell Out In Minutes 

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Lorne Thomson/Redferns
By Martin Estee

Post Malone’s Crocs sold out within minutes. Of course, these weren't his actual, used Crocs . . . thankfully . . . they were part of his collaboration with the company. Post does wear Crocs all the time, and his signature version went on sale on Tuesday, and they sold out in 10 minutes. The Crocs are neon yellow, feature a saw blade and a snake, and they cost $59.99. Post designed them himself. Now, people are selling them for hundreds online. This is his second collaboration.  The white ones he designed last month also sold out in minutes.

 
 
