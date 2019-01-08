Now Playing
Posted: January 08, 2019

Post Malone Worries His Fans After Scary Tweet

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
Lorne Thomson/Redferns
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

By Martin Estee


Post Malone might be going through something, because on Sunday he posted a message to his fans, asking for a little help.

  

He Tweeted, "If y'all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y'all please let me live? I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do."

 

He hasn't posted anything since, so who knows what he's dealing with. Hopefully it's nothing serious. 

 
 
