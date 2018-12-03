Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 02: Taylor Swift performs at ANZ Stadium on November 02, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up her Reputation Tour, and the numbers are amazing.

"Billboard" says it's the highest-grossing U.S. tour of ALL TIME . . . or at least since they began tracking touring data in 1990. The tour grossed $266.1 million and sold 2,068,399 tickets.

She beat The Rolling Stones, who made $245 million from their 'A Bigger Bang Tour' from 2005 to 2007.