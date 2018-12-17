Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

By Martin Estee

Cardi B got an unexpected and UNWANTED surprise during her set Saturday night at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles. Offset interrupted the show to beg her to take him back.

This was obviously a setup, because first, people rolled out white and red flower arrangements that said, "Take me back Cardi." Then Offset came out with a bouquet of white roses and things got awkward.

He tried to talk to her, but she obviously wasn't having it.

After a couple seconds, the lights dimmed, and Offset moped off the stage.

But just so you know, Cardi is NOT down with people trashing Offset online, because he's still the father of her child. In an Instagram video she said, quote, "I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day.

"I don't like that. And it doesn't make me feel any better. Period."